Madison Park Laurel Cozy Comforter Set-Traditional Tufted Faux Silk Design All Season Down Alternative Bedding with Matching Shams, Decorative Pillow, Cal King(104"x92"), White, 7 Piece

This beautifully tufted bed is from the Laurel Bedding Collection that features matching shams and a bonus decorative pillow. Its gorgeous, bold solid color complemented with tufted design and thick border design for a sophisticated "deluxe hotel" look. Polyoni fabric is not only giving a natural sheen finish, but also wrinkle resistant and colorfast. Set includes: 1 Comforter: 104"W x 92"L, 3 Decorative Pillows: 18"W x 18"L/12"W x 18"L/6.5"W x 18"L, 2 King Shams: 20"W x 36"L, 1 Bed Skirt: 72"W x 84"L + 15"D Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.