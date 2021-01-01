International Concepts Laurel 3-Piece 42 in. Black Round Drop-Leaf Wood Dining Set with Cafe Chairs

Much of today's home furnishings are made from particle or mdf covered in veneer. If you want a piece of furniture that will stand the test of time, you should buy solid wood. International Concepts is well known for our quality solid wood home furnishings. Being in business since 1982, we know our furniture has the solid wood construction that stands the test of time. This 3-piece dining set features our most popular 42 in. drop leaf table with the beautiful pedestal paired with our comfortable and casual cafe chairs. Finished in premium black paint and protective pre-catalyzed lacquer top coat. You can purchase extra chairs by searching for model # C46-61P.