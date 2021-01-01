From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Laurana White Kitchen hutch | 147-8317-LW
Advertisement
The simplicity and elegance of the Laurana kitchen cabinet and hutch is matched only by its practicality. The modern and contemporary-inspired design emphasizes a tall, rectangular silhouette and clean, solid coloring. The Laurana engineered wood frame is charming with its two-tone white and cherry finish, complemented by light brown door and drawer handles. Baxton Studio Laurana White Kitchen hutch | 147-8317-LW