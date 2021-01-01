Laura Geller Balance-N-Brighten Foundation, Toffee, 0.32 Oz

Let us balance your skin tone and brighten your day! Our beloved Balance-n-Brighten foundation makes shade matching your skin tone a breeze. Color correcting swirls of multicolored liquid pigments are baked for 24 hours on terracotta tiles, then hand-finished in Italy. The result is weightless, creamy coverage that self-adjusts to leave skin looking even, flawless and beautifully radiant. Baked products are made without additional fillers, so they cover with less product than traditional powders. Infused with antioxidants Centella Asiatica and White Tea Extracts, Balance-n-Brighten gives you luminous perfecting coverage youÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂll love!