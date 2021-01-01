Laura White Full Upholstered Vinyl Headboard MOD-5391-WHI

Advertisement
Fine Vinyl UpholsterySilver Accent Copper ButtonsSolid Wood FrameParticleboard PanelDense Foam PaddingMounts in Four LocationsAssembly Required.Enhance your bedroom with the elegantly designed Modway Laura Faux Leather Upholstered Full Headboard. Made with sleek cut-out corners and a stunning nail button trim accented in silver, Laura Full Headboard features a solid wood frame, adjustable wood legs, and dense foam padding for ultimate support. Finely upholstered in smooth faux leather and designed to delight, Laura is a refined piece that complements most full beds admirably. Set Includes: One - Laura Full Headboard