Trademark Fine Art 'Laundry Rules Pattern IE' Canvas Art by Sue Schlabach

Artist: Sue SchlabachSubject: FloralStyle: EclecticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a whimsical, white and pink floral pattern. Prominent Colors: Pink, Tan, White Sue Schlabach has worked for Wild Apple as a designer, art director and artist for 15 years. Her love of the arts began as a child in southeastern Pennsylvania where she grew up in a house filled with references to botany, towers of books, antique quilts, and the ticking and tocking of many heirloom clocks. In such a place you just start to make things, and thus began a lifelong obsession. Sue's art includes painted works in acrylics and oils, multi-media collage and photographic collage. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.