Method Laundry Detergent Packs, Ginger Mango, 42 Count (01870)

Tackling dirty clothes is a breeze with these naturally derived detergent packs on your side. Our tough stain fighters powerfully lift spills + splatters, all while keeping colors + whites bright. Just toss a pack in your washer and enjoy the extra time to yourself. maybe do a little shimmy. Getting clean clothes has never been easier..Ginger Mango scented.Powerful packs fight tough stains with naturally derived cleaners, not harsh bleach or toxic ingredients.Hypoallergenic formula brightens colors + whites.Container dimensions measure 10.75"H x 9.00"W x 3.75"D.High efficiency laundry detergent packs work in hot or cold water.Features safety-lock zipper + innovative pouch made with 30% recycled plastic (PCR).Contains 42 pack pouch of method laundry detergent packs.Never tested on animals.Take these packs for a spin