Laubert 9 - Light Unique Classic Chandelier

Features:Hardwired light fixtureAdjustable hanging heightCompatible with LED bulb(s)Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: Classic / TraditionalNumber of Lights: 9Number of Tiers: 2Light Direction: AmbientFinish (Base Finish: Brushed Nickel): Brushed NickelFinish (Base Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze): Oil Rubbed BronzeSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: GlassPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: FrostedFabric Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Transformer: Product Care: Wipe with Damp clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Handmade: NoHandmade Material: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMetal Type: SteelWood Type: Craftsmanship Type: Hand-forgedCable / Wiring: Cloth wrapped / fabric cordMade to Order: NoCompatible Downrod Part Number: Spefications:Dark Sky Compliant: NoETL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NocUL Listed: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: No