Rod Desyne Lattice Traverse Adjustable Curtain Rod, One Size , Brown

This adjustable traverse rod features free-moving sliders for easy opening and closing, and will stylishly display your window treatments.Rod length excludes finials; add 4" to each end for finials; allow 2" clearance for rodtraverse rod for easy open and closeallow 2.75" clearance for rodincludes mounting hardwaresteel rod and brackets; resin finialimportedDecorative corded traverse rods are set as center open by default, but can be converted to either one way right or one way left draw. The cord side is also pre-strung to be on the right hand side but can be moved to the left hand side. The installation instructions included explains the conversion process if needed. Number of sliders on each rod:30-48" rods: 1048-84" rods: 2066-120" rods: 3084-156" rods: 40