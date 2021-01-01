From fashion craft
Gold Lattice Botanical Wedding Set
Add panache to your grand occasion with our beautiful matching cake set, glass flutes and guest book from the Botanical Collection.The set of 2 glass flutes have a sturdy poly resin base that has a lattice design on the bottom of the base and flower accents. The base is finished in a matte gold color. The top of the flute is clear glass in a classic flute shape and has an 8 oz. capacity.This cake knife set consists of two pieces. The first is a cake server with a stainless steel silver serrated curved blade. The second piece is a cake knife with a silver stainless steel serrated blade. Both pieces have sturdy poly resin handles with a lattice design and a flower accent on the top of the handle. The handles are finished in a luxurious matte gold.The guest book features a white bound book with a leatherette finish. It offers 50 lined pages with the word 'guests' as a header on each page. The front of the book has a matte gold lattice design frame with corner flower accents and is crafted in poly resin with a cut out design. The frame will hold a 5" x 7" photo.