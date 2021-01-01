Gold Lattice Botanical Wedding Set

Add panache to your grand occasion with our beautiful matching cake set, glass flutes and guest book from the Botanical Collection.The set of 2 glass flutes have a sturdy poly resin base that has a lattice design on the bottom of the base and flower accents. The base is finished in a matte gold color. The top of the flute is clear glass in a classic flute shape and has an 8 oz. capacity.This cake knife set consists of two pieces. The first is a cake server with a stainless steel silver serrated curved blade. The second piece is a cake knife with a silver stainless steel serrated blade. Both pieces have sturdy poly resin handles with a lattice design and a flower accent on the top of the handle. The handles are finished in a luxurious matte gold.The guest book features a white bound book with a leatherette finish. It offers 50 lined pages with the word 'guests' as a header on each page. The front of the book has a matte gold lattice design frame with corner flower accents and is crafted in poly resin with a cut out design. The frame will hold a 5" x 7" photo.