Latitude Run® Vanity Set With Lighted Mirror Cushioned Stool Dressing Table Makeup Table

Light bulb: Energy-saving light bulb is easy to illuminate and has good imaging effectDressing table and large mirror: The large mirror ensures that you look good from all angles. The comfortable stool has an appropriate height and retains an appropriate bottom space to meet the sitting posture of the human body.HD mirror: fine selection of high-definition makeup mirror, not easy to scratchPlus tabletop: widened countertop design for jewellery, hair accessories, nail polish, hair care products and cosmeticsStorage drawer: storage drawers, can be placed to meet your needsRegarding assembly: the installation of the dressing table requires more steps; this may take some time and requires your help. Persevering will give you a surprise. Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Material: Particleboard Product color: Gray Light color: White light Size: 80x40x140cm/31.5x15.74x55.12in Sheet thickness: 1.6cm Voltage: 85v-265v Power: 3w Includes 12 LED bulbsPackage Content: 1x Dressing table 1x Dressing stool 12x LED bulbs 1x Installation instructions One pack of installation accessories