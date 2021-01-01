Latitude Run® Upholstered Folding Sofa Bed (LIGHT GREY)

This is a multifunctional sofa with modern design. The interior of the sofa uses high-density sponge as a filler, which are flexible and fit the skin, allowing your body to be fully relaxed. 3 adjustable positions can provide you with different comfort. When you want to take a nap, you can adjust the angle to 180 and convert the sofa to a bed. The comfort of lying flat is self-evident. Can meet the different needs in your life. Fashion look and button-tufted design can fit any decoration style. Proper size makes him the best choice for small spaces. Leather Type: Dark Gray Faux Leather