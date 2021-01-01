Latitude Run® Storage Cabinet High Gloss White 31.5"X14"X70.9" Chipboard

This universal storage cabinet is ideal for your hallway, bathroom, cellar and utility room for organising and storing your household supplies, tools and so on. This cabinet will blend into any interior decor with its timeless design. The cabinet offers plenty of storage space with 8 generous compartments, one of which is high enough to accommodate your vacuum cleaner. The durable chipboard material and fine processing make it sturdy, durable and easy to clean. The cupboard has a compact design and will make the most use of limited space. Everything will find its place in our universal cupboard! This storage cabinet is easy to assemble with included mounting materials. Finish: High Gloss Gray