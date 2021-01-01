Latitude Run® Outdoor Patio Dining Table(36"X59" Brown Frame And Brown Top Table)

Nothing brings a family together like enjoying a meal outside together. On warm summer evenings, bring everyone out to the porch to share a homecooked meal. The Latitude Run® Square Table was designed to have room for your family and friends to comfortably sit together. The wood-like tabletop contributes a chic and memorable style to your outdoor area. We build our products for durability, which means our square table will be the centerpiece to your outdoor furniture for years to come. It can be used with an umbrella and lends a little romance to your patio or deck. Recommended for use in businesses and homes. Table Top Color: Brown, Table Base Color: Gray