Latitude Run® LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light 15" 22W 3 Color Options 3000K - 5000K 1600 Lumens Dimmable UL Listed Damp Rated - White

Latitude Run® Round LED Flush Mount Ceiling Lights with 3 Color Option Switch - The perfect solution to those that want the ability to pick the correct light for your home or business. With these Latitude Run® flush mount LED ceiling lights, you are offered 3 color temperature options to choose from with an easy to use switch attached to each light. Choose from 3000K soft white, 4000K cool white, or 5000K bright white with just a simple adjustment. Enjoy a clean, modern ceiling light that fits into your space perfectly and offers quality light in a round globe design. Installation is easy and can be done with only a screw driver. You'll be ready to use your overhead ceiling lights in only a few minutes! These LED integrated light fixtures provide more light than standard flushmount light fixtures that use out of date incandescent bulbs, whil also saving you on electrical costs. Built with a damp rating, you can use these indoors and outdoors, in a laundry room, living room, bathroom, utility room, front door entrance, kitchen, and more! Use the smooth dimming feature to go from 100% output, down to 10%. Choose how bright you want your lights so you can have a pleasant atmosphere every time. Zero flickering light, zero delay, and zero worries when you choose Latitude Run®.