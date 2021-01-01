From dell
Dell Latitude E7440 14.1? Business Ultrabook PC, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB SSD, Webcam, Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)
This Certified Renewed product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product 14.1' Anti-Glare WLED-backlit HD Display (1366 x 768), Intel Integrated Graphics (32 MB) Intel Core i5-4200U 1.60GHz Dual Core Processor (3M Cache, Max Turbo Frequency 2.6GHz), 8GB DDR3L 1600MHz Memory, 128GB Solid State Drive, No Optical Drive, No Fingerprint 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band Wireless LAN, 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, Bluetooth 4.0, HD Webcam, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, RJ-45, USB 3.0, Audio, E-Port Connector Windows 10 Professional English installed, 4-cell (45WHr) Primary Lithium Ion Battery.