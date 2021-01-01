From dell
Dell Latitude 9520 Business Laptop, 15' FHD (1920 x 1080) Non-Touch, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (Renewed)
This Certified Renewed product is tested to work like new. The product ships with all relevant accessories, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4 Core, 8M cache, base 2.4GHz, up to 4.2GHz) 15 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Anti-Glare 400-nits Super Low Power Comfort View Plus Non-Touch Display; Intel Iris Xe Graphics 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD Factory Renewed; 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty; Windows 10 Professional 64 bit.