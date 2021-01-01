From dell
Dell Latitude 5400 Business Laptop, 14' FHD (1920 x 1080) Non-Touch, Quad Core 8th Gen i5-8365U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Webcam, Windows 10 Pro.
Advertisement
This Certified Renewed product is tested to work like new. The product ships with all relevant accessories, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar Intel Core 8th Generation i5-8365U Processor (Quad Core, Up to 4.10GHz, 6MB Cache, 15W) 14 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Wide View Angle Anti-Glare Non-Touch Display; Intel UHD Graphics 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD Factory Renewed; One Year Manufacturer Warranty; Windows 10 Professional 64 bit