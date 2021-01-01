From dell
Dell Latitude 3000 3310 13.3' IPS HD Business Laptop (Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U (Beats i7-7500U), 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD) Type-C.
Please Read Before You Purchase This brand new laptop is upgraded from a base model. The manufacturer box is opened and resealed to install the parts to achieve the specifications as advertised. One-year warranty for upgraded RAM / SSD from Issaquah Highlands Tech. One-year original warranty for the remaining components from DELL. 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Intel Core i5-8265U with UHD Graphics (4 Cores 8 Threads, base clock speed 1.6GHz, max turbo to 3.9GHz, 6MB L3 Cache) 13.3' HD (1366 x 768) IPS Display, Front HD720P Webcam with built-in microphone 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 (Supports DisplayPort and Power Delivery), 1 x HDMI 1.4a, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x microSD Slot, 1 x Audio Combo Jack Windows 10 Professional 64-bit, Ideal for Student, Home, Professionals, Small Business, and School Education