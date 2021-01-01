From dell
Dell Latitude 14 5000 5480 Business Laptop: 14in HD (1366x768), Intel Core i7-6600U, 500GB HDD, 8GB DDR4, NVIDIA 930MX 2GB GDDR5 vRAM, WiFi +.
Advertisement
Manufacturer Certified Renewed, tested and certified to look and work like new with Minimum 90-day warranty. Only select sellers who maintain high performance may offer Certified Renewed produ 14' Display (1366x768) with Dedicated NVIDIA 930MX 2GB GDDR5 vRAM Intel Core i7-6600U 2.60 GHz (Turbo 3.4 GHz, 2 Cores 4 Threads, 4MB SmartCache) 500GB 7200 RPM HDD 8GB DDR4 Memory RAM WiFi + Bluetooth NO WEBCAM Windows 10 Professional 64-bit