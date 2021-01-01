From woodpile fun!
Latched Wood Box Set
House your small keepsake items somewhere safe. Latched Wood Box Set is made of unfinished plywood and all feature a rectangle shape, four feet, a beveled top, and a silver shell shaped latch. This chest-like structure can hold anything from jewelry to coins. Make use of the unfinished wood and stain, paint, or decorate it accordingly! Dimensions: Small: Length: 2 5/8" Width: 3 7/16" Height: 1 13/16" Medium: Length: 3 3/4" Width: 4 15/16" Height: 2 7/16" Large: Length: 5 1/16" Width: 5 7/8" Height: 3 1/4" Set contains 3 boxes. Note: The individual sizes are not available to purchase separately online.