Laszlo 8 Light Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (1124-PN)

The Laszlo 8 Light Pendant Light was designed in 2016. Boasting a unique combination of traditional and modern, the Laszlo 8 Light Pendant Light makes a stunning design statement. Suspended from a round canopy by a single chain, the center column of this modern chandelier features a polished, tightly-scaled candelabra surrounded by a bold, contrasting, geometric frame. The frame is made up of two overlapping triangles in textured black metal arranged in an seemingly abstract way. When illuminated, this decorative chandelier provides generous, ambient light that is perfect for use in entryways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living room spaces. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Abstract. Color: Nickel. Finish: Polished Nickel