From rimmel
Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Foundation, Light Nude
Advertisement
Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25hr Breathable Foundation - Natural Beige. New Lasting Finish 25HR Breathable Foundation is Rimmel's most lightweight long-lasting formula. Skin perfecting foundation with medium coverage that blends seamlessly into the skin. It perfects your skin with medium buildable coverage whilst enriched with breathable skin technology that doesn't clog pores. Moisturizes for up to 25HRS. With SPF 18. Net Wt. 1 fl oz / 30 ml.