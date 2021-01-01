Lassen Rectangular Etagere Plant Stand

This is a kind of ground flower trellis made of high mountain Phyllostachys Pubescens. Its shape is like a tower. You can put different sizes of green plants on it according to your own needs. We use a thick plate, this kind of flower rack has super strong load-bearing capacity. The surface of the flower rack is made of varnish, which is waterproof and easy to handle. Rounded corners are polished all around. Smooth rounded corners will not hurt your hands.