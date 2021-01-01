From mercury row
Laskowski Geometric Handmade Tufted Ivory Area Rug
Advertisement
Set a chic, mid-century foundation for your stylish space with this ivory area rug, showcasing a diamond trellis motif. Made in India, this area rug is handwoven from stain- and fade-resistant viscose fibers in a low 0.25" pile – perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms and dining spaces prone to occasional spills and stains alike. Complete with a durable cotton and latex backing, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'