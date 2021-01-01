Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For TURBO Lash Enhancer

Lashes to Die For TURBO Conditioning Lash Enhancer contains a peptide complex, biotin, a conditioning complex, aloe vera, Tahitian plankton extract, and vitamins A, C, and E. Lashes are left looking beautiful, healthy, and luxurious. How do I use it: Using the precision applicator tip, apply a thin line of product along the upper lash line at nighttime. Next, wiggle the dense applicator brush horizontally at the base of lashes to separate and get to the roots, then brush through to the ends. Only apply product onto clean skin and do not apply more than once a night. May also be used on eyebrows. Avoid contact with eyes. From Peter Thomas Roth. Includes: