COVERGIRL LashBlast Clump Crusher Mascara - Black Brown

Crush those clumps with COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clump Crusher Mascara. A breakthrough in no-clump mascara, this mascara offers 20 times more volume to get showstopping volume with every stroke with ZERO clumping. The innovative double-sided, curved brush features a straight bristle edge that provides a custom fit to the curve of your eye for root-to-tip volume and fine tooth comb bristles that evenly distribute mascara on lashes, saturating lashes with loads of color while keeping them beautifully separated. You’ll be sure to turn heads and stop traffic with this mascara. Color: 810 Black Brown.