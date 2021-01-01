Lasette Ceramic Floor Vase

Create a more relaxed and laid-back atmosphere with this coastal style blue chinaware intricate floral vase in your peaceful home. This chinaware vase features intricate floral design on the surface of its elongated cylinder body. The dominant blue finish stands out from some light blue and white accents. This will make any room in your coastal inspired home beautiful especially when placed on top of tables, shelves or surfaces. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Suitable for indoor use only. This Chinaware vase features a 1. 75"D mouth opening. This item comes shipped in one carton. Size: 19" H x 5" W x 5" D