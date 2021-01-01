LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless AllinOne Laser Printer Works with Alexa Y5S53A

WORLDS SMALLEST LASER PRINTER IN ITS CLASS The LaserJet Pro M29w all in 1 laser printer, copier, and scanner is 30% smaller than its predecessor and produces professional quality results Fast print speeds prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 7; 9 seconds The POWER of your printer in the palm of your hand The Smart app allows you to easily scan from your smartphone or tablet, order toner, and Print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox Wireless connectivity YOU CAN count on built in wireless capabilities let you easily access, Print, and share resources on a network; for those with no Wi Fi connection, connect directly to the printer using Wi Fi Direct Your Device, your choice easily print documents, presentations, and other business materials directly from your smartphone or tablet; Envelope input capacity: up to 10 envelopes Built for productivity Easily ha