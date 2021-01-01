LaserJet Pro M281fdw AllinOne Wireless Color Laser Printer Works with Alexa T6B82A

Best Quality Guranteed. BIG PERFORMANCE IN A SMALL PACKAGE This compact color laser printer features fastest in class first page out and double-sided printing, plus scan, copy, fax and wireless, as well as an auto document feeder, USB port and 2.7 inch color touchscreen FAST PRINT SPEEDS - Prints up to 22 pages per minute black/color, first page out as fast as 10.3 sec black and 11.7 sec color, input tray paper capacity up to 250 sheets. Dimensions Maximum (W X D X H)-16.7 x 18.7 x 13.3 inches EASILY PRINT FROM YOUR MOBILE DEVICE Simply connect your iOS or Android device to the same network as your printer to print, or print without a network using WiFi Direct. Operating temperature range:59 to 86F THE POWER OF YOUR PRINTER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND The Smart app allows you to easily set up your printer, scan from your smartphone, order toner, and print from the cloud such as iCloud, Dropbox and Google Drive