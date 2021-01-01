Las Vegas Birthday Party Gifts & Souvenirs Las Vegas Party-Rolling in Vegas-39th Birthday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Going to Vegas for your 39th birthday? This "Rolling in Vegas for My 39th Birthday" design is a fun 39th birthday gift for a trip to Las Vegas & souvenir to remember turning 39 years old with a birthday party in Las Vegas! Great surprise vacation gift! Have fun with your Vegas experience doing all the partying you can in one Las Vegas weekend getaway! Walk the Las Vegas strip, do some gambling, party at the famous nightclubs and win big at the casino playing poker, blackjack or slots on your Vegas trip! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only