Larue Reversible Duvet Cover Set

Dress up your restful retreat in wow-worthy style with this globally-inspired duvet cover set, complete with one reversible duvet cover with a zipper closure and two shams (or just one for the twin size). A medallion motif offers an on-trend pop of pattern, while it's bright blue, pink, green, yellow, and orange color palette livens up the look even more. Made from microfiber, this wrinkle-resistant set is safe to toss in the washing machine for easy upkeep. Size: Twin Duvet Cover + 1 Sham