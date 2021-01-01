Natco Larsynz Ivory/Grey 2 ft. 2 in. x 3 ft. Oriental Heat-Set Polypropylene and Polyester Shrink Area Rug

Instantly add an element of lively sophistication to your living room, den, or office space with this Oriental-style rug, featuring a welcoming blend of soft colors within crisp, ornate designs. Tones of coral, turquoise, dusty grey, and ivory with a watercolor-inspired feel fill the bounds of intricate design created by the crisp lines of this traditional pattern. Refresh the look of a quiet reading space or gather with friends and family in your newly updated dining area without fear of staining or fading. Each rug is machine made with heat-set polypropylene and polyester shrink yarn for compelling texture and comfort underfoot. Guests will marvel at the striking design, and you'll love how easy it is to maintain. Perfect for a wide range of decor styles, this beautifully woven area rug will do well in any area of your home - even places with high foot traffic and spill risk. In addition to being easy to clean, the stain resistant and fade resistant properties of this piece ensure that it will maintain its appearance for years to come.