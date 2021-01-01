Larson Textured Plank Beveled Bathroom Mirror

Add a rustic touch to your space with this spectacular handcrafted mirror that’s perfect for pulling a room together. This premium quality mirror features a white wash-colored polystyrene frame with light texturing around the edges. Inside this rustic frame, a genuine crystal mirror with bevel gives the mirror a polished look while also providing you with a little bit of sparkle when the light catches it just right. Each mirror comes specially fitted with four D-ring hangers, allowing you to hang your new piece vertically or horizontally, giving you ultimate freedom in placement and room design. Size: 32" H x 26" W