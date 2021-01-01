Laroque 2 Piece Beverage Dispenser Set

Get ready for garden party season with this fashionable and functional beverage dispenser! Perched atop a metal stand with slightly splayed tubular legs, this piece rests high enough so that you don’t have to pour your drink at the edge of the countertop, instead just put your cup under the spicket while the dispenser is in the stand. The glass body of the jug itself allows you to see the liquid inside, and can hold up to three gallons of your favorite drink.