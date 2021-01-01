A simple idea gracefully executed in the Larmes collection. Row upon row of Clear oversized teardrops, mounted onto an extended Polished Chrome lamp holder that supports xenon lamps, sets the stage. Individually adjustable drops for custom stagger effects allow for dramatic impact. An added benefit of each drop being aircraft cable-suspended, is the ability to adjust the overall height of the piece to fit the space. The final result is stark and stunning. ET2 Larmes Polished Chrome Modern/Contemporary Clear Glass Teardrop Xenon Mini Pendant Light | E23111-18