From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Larkburg Living Room Collection Storage End Table, One Size , Gray
Simple structures make for the coolest designs. Uncomplicated and straightforward in its presentation, the larkburg accent table brings urban sophistication to your space with a faux concrete finish and black base. Open on one side for storage, this piece adds an industrial flair in an instant.Features: Quick Ship, StorageJoinery: ScrewedShape: SquareTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Measurements: 18.63 Height/Inches, 16 Width/Inches, 16 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 22 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 100% WoodTop Material: WoodNumber of Cubbies: 1Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported