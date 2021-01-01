From baxton studio

Baxton Studio Larissa Medium Brown Wood Finished End Table

$75.94
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Set the Baxton Studio Larissa End Table at the end of your sofa to beautifully complete the design of your room. Featuring a modern style, this end table will be an aesthetically pleasing piece for your living space. With a wooden construction, it conveys elegance and charm. It has a shelf, adding functionality to your space. Made with a durable design, it will stay in excellent condition for years. Color: Medium Brown Wood.

