Baxton Studio Larissa Medium Brown Wood Finished End Table
Set the Baxton Studio Larissa End Table at the end of your sofa to beautifully complete the design of your room. Featuring a modern style, this end table will be an aesthetically pleasing piece for your living space. With a wooden construction, it conveys elegance and charm. It has a shelf, adding functionality to your space. Made with a durable design, it will stay in excellent condition for years. Color: Medium Brown Wood.