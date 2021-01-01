Larios Gaming Desk

Gaming Desk, Z-Shaped Professional E-Sport Gamer Workstation with LED Lights & Large Carbon Fiber Surface, Ergonomic PC Gaming Table for Home Office.Features:The gaming computer desk has a generous game surface which is perfect for a professional gamerThe carbon fiber desktop is stain- and scratch-resistant, and easy to wipe cleanThe contoured table top allows you to sit close and supports your wrists and forearmsDesk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: Built-in LED lights;Cup holderFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: YesBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: YesGaming Desk: YesFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 220Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Durability: Scratch ResistantMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: YesADA Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: YesANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesBIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: YesCSA Certified: YescUL Listed: YesBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: YesLacey Act Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesSCS Certified: YesFire Rated: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product L