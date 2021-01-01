From linon home decor
Linon Home Decor Largo Antique White Storage End Table
Set the Linon Home Decor Largo End Table at the end of your sofa to instantly complete the design of your room. Featuring a cottage style, this end table will add a casual touch to your living space. It has a wooden design, bringing charm and character to your home through its timeless appearance. This end table has storage space, which is an on-trend solution for keeping your room clutter-free. Color: Antique White.