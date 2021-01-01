From firm grip
FIRM GRIP Large Winter General Purpose Gloves with Thinsulate Liner, Black & Tan
FIRM GRIP Winter General Purpose gloves are great for cold weather jobs and keeping your hands warm. The Thinsulate liner is thin for great dexterity but warm enough keep your hands working all-day. The reinforced construction and durable synthetic leather palms provide long-lasting wear. Need to grab that call. Keep your gloves on due to Touchscreen technology. Size: large. Color: Black & Tan. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.