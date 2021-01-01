Large Travel Backpack School Bag with Laptop Compartment 17 inch Doctor Teacher Backpack for Women Men College Student

Best Quality Guranteed. PLENTY OF POCKETS LAPTOP BACKPACK - Inner: Computer sleeve with padded, up to 14. iPad pocket with padded. 2 small pockets and one zipper pocket. Outer: 2 front pockets and 2 side pockets FUNCTIONAL & SAFE LARGE BACKPACK: You can use it as laptop / notebook/ textbook/ binder school bag, travel backpack for trip workout business, diaper bag. A luggage strap allows backpack lean on suitcase, easier carrying and organized WATERPROOF TRAVEL BACKPACK - Made of water resistant and durable nylon fabric. Padded breathable and adjustable straps wont dig into your shoulders, help you relieve the stress of shoulder DIMENSION - 17 x 10 x 5 inches. Good for university high school student, workout business doctor teacher backpack for women men 30-Day Free Replace if have issue about quality: Any problems with the backpack, email us