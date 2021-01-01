From litton lane
LITTON LANE Large Traditional Gray Washed Wood and Metal Tricycle Plant Stands (Set of 2)
Verdant plants and flowering shrubs provide serene respite in these hectic times. And they need the proper holder to maintain a home's theme. Crafted from wood and metal, this pair of plant stands elevate the look of traditional themed homes and gardens. The plant stands feature gray washed wrought iron frames and pine wood platforms to hold potted leafy plants and flowering shrubs, elevating gardens and patios with their old-world charm.