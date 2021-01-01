From world market
Large White Textured Ecomix Vase - Paper by World Market
Decorative Accents -Lend textural appeal and rustic charm to your decor with our tall, slim vase, patterned with a raised geometric design and finished in whitewash. Crafted from ecomix, a green-minded blend of natural and recycled components, it has the look of ceramic with a lightweight feel. Enjoy this elegant accent unfilled or blooming with dried or faux florals. Material: Paper, Color:White. Also could be used for gifts,home decor,handmade,decor,accessories,tabletop accessories,tabletop decor,decorative accessories,vase,decorative vase,flower holder. By Cost Plus World Market.601562