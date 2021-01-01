16'x 20' Large Straining Bag Fits for 40 to 50 Qt Brew Pot Kettles for Home Brewing Beer Wine Nut Milk

Best Quality Guranteed. The Variety of uses and very durable food strainer brew bag are 100% made of natural organic cotton, safety and environment friendly. This high quality large cotton nut milk bag with wide drawstrings is sturdy and reusable, not a throw-away bag, can use again and again. 16' diameter and 20' tall, ensure you can brew even the largest of recipes without spilling any grain, and the large size makes the bag versatile enough for any application. This durable food straining bag will fit kettles and stockpot up to 16' in diameter and height up to 20 inches! Reusable cotton cheesecloth bag is perfect for straining, soaking, brewing, cooking, steaming and sprouting. A must have kitchen tool. Perfect for make nut milk, fruit juice, vegetable juice, tea, beer making, wine making, yogurt making, or jelly making.