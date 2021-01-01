Large Storage Laundry Basket With Handles

Storage Basket with Lid, Cotton Rope Woven Storage Basket, Small Storage Bins, Nursery Organizers and Storage, Baby Laundry Basket, Blanket Storage Living RoomFeatures:The basket with lid provides a solution to many storage needs, this is an easy way for you to pick up and maintain organization!Baskets can be used as gift baskets for families, toy storage, laundry basket, blanket basket, clothing storage, dog toy storage, or storage baskets for shelvesThese small storage bins with lids are available in classic styles and colors, a perfect addition to a bedroom, living room, study room, restroom, kitchen, office, closets, and cabinets, or to add a splash of color to any room while also being functionalOur storage baskets are handmade from premium natural cotton ropes, crafted from sustainably sourced and durable materials, double stitching around the basket to prevent ripping and keep its shape, both breathable and sturdy.Folding may cause wrinkles, but don't worry, following it up with using a steamer on the inside of the collapsible laundry baskets helps accelerate the baskets to regain their shape.Set Size: 1Shape: RoundFeatures: CollapsibleWheels Included: NoLiner Included: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayHandles Included: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCommercial Warranty: NoCommercial Warranty: NoProduct Type: Laundry BasketPrimary Material: FabricPrimary Material Details: Pop Up: Color: GreySuture&WhiteLid Included: NoRemovable Lid: Lid Type: Life Stage: KidSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Sections: Tilt Out: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 15.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.5Overall Product Weight: 3Compatible Hamper or Basket Part Number: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Depth - Front to Back: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Width - Side to Side: Compatible Hamper or Basket Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: