Large Storage Bench with Nailhead Trim Faux Leather Gray - HomePop

Add style and storage to any room in your home with our classic long storage bench. Featuring timeless nailhead trim and ebony finished wood legs, this multifunctional storage bench can provide seating and double as a coffee table, serve as a bedroom bench or as an entryway bench with storage. The classic faux leather easily blends with many different styles and colors. If you’re looking for a premium addition to your home at a reasonable price, make this your next accent furniture investment. Easy to assemble and maintain. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.