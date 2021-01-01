16 Quart LARGE Stock Pot with Glass Lid - NICKEL FREE Stainless Steel Healthy Cookware Stockpots with Lids 16 Quart - Mirror Polished Induction Pot.

Best Quality Guranteed. THIS ITEM IS A NECESSARY ADDITION TO YOUR KITCHEN - This large 16QT stockpot features timeless French kitchen elegance with mirror polished body; cuts a fine figure both in the kitchen and at the dining table - 7MM in base thickness, 4.4LBS in weight - Thick, undeformable base eliminates warping - Great for boiling lobster, crab, or simmering stocks, soups for large crowds - Discover the gourmet chef in you with this beautiful & efficient stockpot. NICKEL FREE HARM FREE - Made of food grade NICKEL FREE stainless steel: non-toxic, non-allergic, and more energy savings. - Nickel-bearing stainless steel (e.g, 304 SS) is also commonly used for cookware, BUT nickel is high up on the ATSDR list of priority toxins (causing allergy and diseases), and nickel LEACHES under regular cooking conditions. - Nickel free stainless steel is also more heat-conductive than nickel bearing SS. Tests show a noticeable degree (12-15%) of energy savings.