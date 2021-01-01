Mendota Products Large Snap Confetti Rope Dog Leash, Raspberry Confetti, 6-ft long, 1/2-in wide

Discover the timeless design and lasting quality of the Mendota Products Large Snap Confetti Print Dog Leash. Handcrafted in the USA, this British-style snap lead is made from a waterproof braided rope with a “broken in” feel that is soft on your hands. It’s pliable enough to roll up and put in your pocket, while being durable enough for everyday walking, exercise and field use. The oil-tanned leather splices and coordinating hardware give the beautiful finishing touch, proving that the best design is found in the simple details. Just choose your favorite color pattern, and try a Mendota Products Double Braid Collar to match.