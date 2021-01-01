Large Rustic Olive Wood Cheese and Serving Board, 20 x 10 Inch

Best Quality Guranteed. Large Reversible Olive Wood Serving and Carving Board with Handle Versatile Use: Use as a Serving Board for Charcuterie or Fruit Spreads, Flip Over for a Carving Board for Meat with Juice Well Juice Groove - Traps and holds juices while carving meats and roasts to prevent spilling and messy clean ups. Will Vary in Size by 2' due to Natural Wood Form, Can Range from (20'-23') x (8' - 11'). Thickness is 3/4' Hand Washing Only - Keep Preserved with Food Grade Mineral Oil Cucina di Oliva: The Best in Olive Wood Kitchen Wares